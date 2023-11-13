Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,011,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,824,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

