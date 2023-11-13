Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 196.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

NTLA traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,827. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $334,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

