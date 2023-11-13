Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,735 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $453,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

