Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $7.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.63 or 0.00012663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 509,127,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,495,792 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

