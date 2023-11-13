Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Up to $277.49

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $277.49, but opened at $285.33. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $286.22, with a volume of 286,075 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day moving average of $305.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.