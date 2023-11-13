Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

VLT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 14,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,252. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

