Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,875. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0346 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

