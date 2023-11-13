Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $377.98. 19,687,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,605,590. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.30 and its 200-day moving average is $361.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

