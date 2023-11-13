Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 492,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 340,839 shares.The stock last traded at $29.91 and had previously closed at $29.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

