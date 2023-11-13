Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSCH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.36. 13,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,594. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

