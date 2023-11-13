Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 55,738 Shares

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $526,166.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,208,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,845,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,877.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,178 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $363,610.90.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 700 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

NYSE VTN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,711. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

