Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 5.5%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.20. 362,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,302,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

