iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 385,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 152,456 shares.The stock last traded at $34.03 and had previously closed at $34.14.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOK. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

