iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,908. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

