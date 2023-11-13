iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 232,528 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $337,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

