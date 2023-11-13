iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.43

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.43 and last traded at $96.37, with a volume of 77262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,161,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 845.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,687,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

