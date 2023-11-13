iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,055,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,428,915 shares.The stock last traded at $103.63 and had previously closed at $103.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

