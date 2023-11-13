iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,179,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 646,268 shares.The stock last traded at $103.92 and had previously closed at $103.85.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

