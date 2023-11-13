iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 470,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,628 shares.The stock last traded at $47.05 and had previously closed at $45.75.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after buying an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after acquiring an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

