iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.55

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.55 and last traded at $228.48, with a volume of 89106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.47.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average is $238.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
