Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $128.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jabil by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,382,000 after buying an additional 281,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.