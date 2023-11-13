JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $261.18 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $261.18 million and $50.48 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,219,999,876 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

