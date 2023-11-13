Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,411.49 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $101,411.49 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0060599 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $92,058.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

