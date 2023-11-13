Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 25,000 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($18,831.17).
Wotso Property Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Wotso Property Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
About Wotso Property
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
