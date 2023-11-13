JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Target Price to $29.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 210.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 62,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,405. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $334.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

