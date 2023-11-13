JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Target Price to $29.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 210.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
