JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0334

JUST (JST) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. JUST has a market cap of $297.46 million and approximately $72.99 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

