Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMDA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. 34,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,932. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $214.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

