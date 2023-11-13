Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0810

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $53.28 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,510,781,696 coins and its circulating supply is 21,510,782,162 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,502,936,006.362553. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.08723858 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $34,339,369.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

