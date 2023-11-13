KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

KBC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 95,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,220. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

