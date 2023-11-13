Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 113.9% in October

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the October 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kemira Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Kemira Oyj stock remained flat at $16.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. Kemira Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $17.52.
About Kemira Oyj
