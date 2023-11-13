Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,295,251,000,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $76,323. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 645,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

