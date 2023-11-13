Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.39 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $161.28 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

