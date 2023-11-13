Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.97. 297,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.