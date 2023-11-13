Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.13 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.43. 386,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,385. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.35 and its 200 day moving average is $221.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

