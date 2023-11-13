Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,519,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,596,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,022,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,162. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

