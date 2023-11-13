Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,750 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $16,958,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,363. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

