Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,141 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.77. 108,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

