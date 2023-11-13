Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,809 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

