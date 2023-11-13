Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,822 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 182.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,873,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $223,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 91.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 56,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.71. 1,925,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.