Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $188,111 in the last ninety days. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $31.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,672.00. 7,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,862. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,823.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,609.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,707.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

