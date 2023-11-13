Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 111.2% in October

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the October 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of KMTUY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

