Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.75. 85,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 387,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Stock Up 7.9 %

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.