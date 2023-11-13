Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.37

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 1396456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $588,850 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,413,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.