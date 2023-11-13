Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Update

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Krones from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Krones Stock Performance

About Krones

KRNTY stock remained flat at $53.05 during midday trading on Monday. Krones has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

Featured Stories

