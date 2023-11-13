Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 8,013 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 127.55%.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

