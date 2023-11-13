Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 8,013 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %
Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 127.55%.
Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dorchester Minerals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.