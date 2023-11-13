LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the October 15th total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock remained flat at $1.30 on Monday. 67,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on LITB

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.