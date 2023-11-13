Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Elliot Burger Acquires 677 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) insider Elliot Burger purchased 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03.

Linamar stock traded down C$1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 136,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,562. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$56.78 and a 1-year high of C$78.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNR shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$83.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

