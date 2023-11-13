Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Elliot Burger Acquires 677 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) insider Elliot Burger purchased 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03.
Linamar Price Performance
Linamar stock traded down C$1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 136,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,562. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$56.78 and a 1-year high of C$78.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.78.
Linamar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Linamar
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Linamar
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.