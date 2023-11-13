Lonnel Coats Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,602.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.07. 3,772,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,275. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,728.25% and a negative return on equity of 118.90%. Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

