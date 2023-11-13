Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $135.66.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

