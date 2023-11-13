Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $96.75. 5,961,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,464. The firm has a market cap of $501.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

